Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 1,533,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,948. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

