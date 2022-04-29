Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 1,533,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,948. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
