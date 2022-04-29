SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

