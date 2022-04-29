Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $185.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.49. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.