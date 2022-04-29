Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,847,000 after acquiring an additional 477,577 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

NYSE SNOW traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $179.25. 148,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average of $289.49. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.