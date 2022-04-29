SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SLM updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

SLM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 139,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SLM by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 280,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SLM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

