Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.43.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.52. The firm has a market cap of C$922.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

