SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.51. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

