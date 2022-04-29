Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Drops By 65.2%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.72. 21,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,233. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.