Short Interest in Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Drops By 66.7%

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Second Street Capital stock remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. Second Street Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

