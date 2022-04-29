Short Interest in Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Drops By 66.7%

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Second Street Capital stock remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. Second Street Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
