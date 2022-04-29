Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Increases By 462.2%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 462.2% from the March 31st total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,672. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

