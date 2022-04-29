Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Declines By 64.2%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 31st total of 831,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.2 days.
NGKIF stock remained flat at $$13.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.10.
About NGK Insulators (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGK Insulators (NGKIF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.