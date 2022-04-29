Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Declines By 64.2%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 31st total of 831,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.2 days.

NGKIF stock remained flat at $$13.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

About NGK Insulators (Get Rating)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

