Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Increases By 2,025.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 2,025.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera (Get Rating)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.