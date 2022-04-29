Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Rises By 286.7%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,838 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 546,431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 26,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $52.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.