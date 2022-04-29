Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Rises By 174.2%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

