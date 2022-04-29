Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Rises By 174.2%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.
About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANM)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.