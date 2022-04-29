Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Drops By 73.8%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CIHKY stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.71.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

