Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Grows By 266.7%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. 9,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

