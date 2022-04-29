Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of CTS worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,639. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

