Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,245. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

