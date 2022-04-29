Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,923,557. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.