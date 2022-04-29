Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $2,749,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,626. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

