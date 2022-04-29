Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 120,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 546,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

