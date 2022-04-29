Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,986. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

