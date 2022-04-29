Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 14,794 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,335. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

