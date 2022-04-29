Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SECYF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.16.

Shares of SECYF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $5.21. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

