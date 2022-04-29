Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,820. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.