SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.14 ($146.39).

SAP stock opened at €96.76 ($104.04) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €113.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. SAP has a 12 month low of €94.04 ($101.12) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

