Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €32.50 ($34.95) to €45.00 ($48.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

