S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 2%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 301.19 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 302.60 ($3.86). Approximately 1,112,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,238,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.80 ($3.94).
Several equities research analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 730 ($9.30) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.00).
The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 383.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 529.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Recommended Stories
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.