Robinson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAMC remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,198. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

