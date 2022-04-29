Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $653,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PBAXU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. 3,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

