Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,000,000.

NASDAQ:BIOSU remained flat at $$10.06 during midday trading on Friday. 142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

