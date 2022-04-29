Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.