Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. 913,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,437,045. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.