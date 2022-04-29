Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.22. 147,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,256. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $115.47 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

