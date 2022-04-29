Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,439 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,233. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.