Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,850 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $211.66. 59,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,360. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

