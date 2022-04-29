Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.07. 42,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,232. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

