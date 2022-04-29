Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $104,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 429,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,537,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

