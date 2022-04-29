Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $101,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,653,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,749. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.