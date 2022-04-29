Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,569 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in York Water by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 158.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at $905,649. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,869 shares of company stock valued at $118,471. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

YORW stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 46,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,547. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $565.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. Equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

