Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,366 ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 202,776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 561.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIB traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,896. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

