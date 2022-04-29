ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Trading 14.4% Higher

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

