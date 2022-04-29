Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given New €26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNLSY. DZ Bank raised Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Renault from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Renault from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.