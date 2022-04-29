Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Renault in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.43 ($37.02).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €22.95 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.39 and a 200-day moving average of €29.61.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.