Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.04 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.09). Approximately 579,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 817,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.30 ($1.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £440.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.