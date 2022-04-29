Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

RRX stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,314. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.55. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

