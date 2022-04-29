Raymond James Upgrades NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.95.

NVA stock opened at C$11.17 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

