Raymond James Reiterates C$8.50 Price Target for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) received a C$8.50 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SES. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.82.

Shares of SES traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.60. The company had a trading volume of 444,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,655. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.63. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.90.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Insiders have sold a total of 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

