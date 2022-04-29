Raymond James Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$14.50 Price Target

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.39.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,596. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$11.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.64.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.