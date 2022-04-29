Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.88 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $528,113.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010463 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00225236 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

